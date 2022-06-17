Watch
It’s National Eat Your Vegetables Day. Odds are, you don’t eat enough

Economy Food Prices
Paul Sancya/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A shopper looks for fruits and vegetables at Eastern Market in Detroit, Wednesday, July 16, 2008, in Detroit. Food prices showed a big increase in June, rising by 0.7 percent, more than double the 0.3 percent increase of May. Vegetable prices shot up by 6.1 percent, the biggest increase in nearly three years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya))
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 12:09:34-04

Friday is National Eat Your Vegetables Day and if you’re like most Americans, you’re not eating enough vegetables.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 10% of adults are consuming the recommended amount of vegetables per day. Vermont had the highest proportion of adults eating enough vegetables at 16%. Kentucky had the lowest proportion of adults consuming enough vegetables at 5.6%.

Federal officials say that adults should consume between 2.5-3 cups of vegetables daily.

Eating a healthy diet that includes vegetables supports healthy immune function and helps to prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some cancers, the CDC said.

The CDC found that just 6.8% of American adults below or close to the poverty level were consuming enough vegetables. The CDC noted that cost and access to fruits and vegetables were potential barriers for those living in poverty. COVID-19 and resulting supply chain disruption might have further limited ability to access healthier foods.

