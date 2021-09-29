Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Japan’s ex-top diplomat Kishida to become new PM

items.[0].image.alt
Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP
japan.jpeg
Posted at 1:18 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 02:18:56-04

Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has won the governing party leadership election and is set to become the next prime minister.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap