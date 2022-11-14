Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Jay Leno reportedly suffered serious burns in garage fire

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 1.56.23 PM.png
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 1.56.23 PM.png
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:10:37-05

Jay Leno was seriously injured when his Los Angeles garage caught fire, according to NBC News.

In a statement to the network, Leno said he suffered burns from a gasoline fire.

Leno added that he is OK, and just needs a week or two to get back on his feet.

The 72-year-old was reportedly scheduled to perform at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but canceled due to a "serious medical emergency."

TMZ reported that Leno was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center. The website reports that Leno suffered burns to his face.

The former "Tonight Show" host is still a fixture in Hollywood. He hosts "Jay Leno’s Garage,” which is in its 7th season. He also hosts the game show "You Bet Your Life."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap