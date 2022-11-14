Jay Leno reportedly suffered serious burns in garage fire

Jay Leno was seriously injured when his Los Angeles garage caught fire, according to NBC News.

In a statement to the network, Leno said he suffered burns from a gasoline fire.

Leno added that he is OK, and just needs a week or two to get back on his feet.

The 72-year-old was reportedly scheduled to perform at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but canceled due to a "serious medical emergency."

TMZ reported that Leno was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center. The website reports that Leno suffered burns to his face.

The former "Tonight Show" host is still a fixture in Hollywood. He hosts "Jay Leno’s Garage,” which is in its 7th season. He also hosts the game show "You Bet Your Life."