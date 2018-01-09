Jeff Bezos is the richest person in history

The Microsoft founder is now worth $91.9 billion according to Forbes, and $93.3 billion by Bloomberg. That's still enough to keep the No. 2 spot on both lists of richest people. But Forbes reports that his net worth was briefly above $100 billion back in April 1999, when the internet stock bubble helped to inflate the value of his holdings. Adjusted for inflation, $100 billion in 1999 would be worth $148 billion today.
But even without adjusting for inflation, Gates would still be worth far more than Bezos if not for his significant charitable contributions. Bloomberg said its analysis of his publicly disclosed donations shows that Gates has given away 700 million shares of Microsoft, worth $61.8 billion at today's value, as well as $2.9 billion in cash, which would put his net worth over $150 billion.