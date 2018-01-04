Jeff Sessions will rescind Justice Department policy on legal weed, AP reports

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to rescind a Justice Department policy that allowed certain states to legalize marijuana on Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

NBC News has also independently verified the AP's report.

Sessions is expected to let individual state attorneys decide whether to enforce federal marijuana laws. Though individual states have voted to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana, federal law still prohibits the growth and sale of the drug.

Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia allow the sale of marijuana for medicinal or recreational use. Earlier this week, California became the latest state to sell marijuana recreationally.