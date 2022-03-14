Watch
Judge blocks release of Bob Saget's death records

Bob Saget
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Bob Saget
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 17:17:33-04

A judge in Florida has blocked the release of records related to actor Bob Saget's death, a family attorney said.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit to prohibit the release of photos, videos and other records.

Their attorney said on Monday that a judge granted their request for an injunction.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward," attorney Brian Bieber said.

Saget died in January in a Florida hotel room.

The medical examiner's report stated that the actor died from an accidental blow to the head, likely a fall.

The report also stated no illicit drugs or toxins in his system.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
