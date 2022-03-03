Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

A Texas judge has blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender confirming treatments she’s received.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary order halting the investigation of the 16-year-old’s parents but didn’t issue a broader ruling blocking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive requiring officials to look into such treatments on youth as abuse.

The judge will hold a hearing on March 11 on the broader case.

Abbott issued his directive following a legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, which claims gender-confirming procedures "constitute child abuse."

The parents’ lawsuit marked the first reported investigation sparked by the directive and legal opinion.

The 16-year-old's mother works for the state and was reportedly placed on leave once she was informed she was being investigated.

The teenager has reportedly received puberty-delaying medication and hormone therapy.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit on behalf of the parents and transgender teenager.