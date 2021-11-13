Watch
Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case

Mark Hertzberg/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorney Mark Richards stand as Judge Bruce Schroeder makes a personal call during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)
Kenosha Protest Shootings
Posted at 8:34 PM, Nov 12, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought.

After fierce debate between prosecutors and attorneys for Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would issue final rulings on Saturday about which lesser charges the jury could consider.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges stemming from the shooting amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The jury was not in the courtroom for Friday's debate. They will return Monday for closing arguments.

