'Justified,' 'Home Improvement' actor Mickey Jones dies

Scripps National
8:12 AM, Feb 8, 2018

Actor Mickey Jones greets thousands of bikers at the Love Ride 20 at Harley-Davidson / Buell of Glendale on November 9, 2003 in Glendale, California. The yearly motorcycle cruise and concert hosted by Grand Marshal Jay Leno benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Reading by 9 and other charities. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Amanda Edwards
Copyright Getty Images

Character actor Mickey Jones, who had roles in "Justified" and "Home Improvement" died early Wednesday morning, Variety reported.

Jones was 76. The death came from the "effects of a long illness," his publicist told Variety. 

Jones played roles in "Total Recall," "Sling Blade" and "The Beverly Hillbillies" among a slew of acting contributions before taking the role of Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham in "Justified." 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top