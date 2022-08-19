Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards

RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living.

Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last year when he needed a project to help him rise to Eagle Scout rank. His first thought was to help the senior community.

"I knew I wanted to help them out because there's a disconnect and often they aren't really thought about. I don't really like that, so I wanted to do something to help that community," said Relich.

He reached out to leaders at Dominion, and the idea of the busy boards took shape. Handcrafted by Relich and Troop 73 to stimulate the minds of residents.

The pieces of wood are decorated with engaging challenges that test and sharpen the residents' dexterity and cognitive skills.

"We want to keep not just their bodies active but their minds as well," said Jessica Ball, Life Enrichment Director at Dominion Senior Living. "Sometimes they don't know what to do, so these boards just laying around really engages them."

These boards go beyond entertainment and health benefits. They're building a connection—like Relich wanted—forming a bridge between young and old.

"It's such a comforting feeling knowing the younger generation is thinking about, not just other people, but our older generation. To give back to that generation to let them know they aren't forgotten about. It just makes them feel good about the world around them," said Ball.

"It makes me so happy to be able to help these people like this. It's what a year ago I was thinking about doing, and it's all panned out," Relich.

Everything clicks into place to keep these seniors busy, far from bored and never forgotten.

Evan Leake at WLEX first reported this story.