Krispy Kreme sells dozen doughnuts for same price as gallon of gas

MARK LENNIHAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Krispy Kreme knows gas prices are soaring, so they are offering a way to sweeten your "pump day."

Over the next four weeks beginning April 13, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen glazed doughnuts for the price as the national average cost of a gallon of gas.

This week's deal will cost customers $4.11.

"Prices will be updated weekly, so check back each Tuesday to know that week’s offer price," the company said.

The offer is redeemable in-store, the drive-thru, and online pickup.

The sweet deal will take place every Wednesday until May 4.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
