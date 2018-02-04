Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl

Justin Boggs
2:51 PM, Feb 4, 2018
3 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Nicholas Hunt
Copyright Getty Images

Former "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner announced on Sunday that she had given birth to a girl on February 1 after opting to keep her pregnancy private. 

Using Twitter, Jenner explained why she opted to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye. 

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how," she tweeted. 

The girl, whose name has not been publicly released is 20-year-old Jenner's first child. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top