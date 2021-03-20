LA news crew among 5 pedestrians struck by SUV in Hollywood

Two members of a TV news crew from Los Angeles’ Fox 11 station were among the victims as an allegedly drunk driver struck five pedestrians in Hollywood on Friday.

According to the station, a photographer and reporter were critically injured in the accident. Los Angeles Police confirmed that there were five pedestrians struck by the vehicle, with three of them in critical condition.

Los Angeles Police said that a male driver was arrested for DUI.

The crew was reporting on the reopening of the famed El Capitan Theatre as coronavirus restrictions are being eased in California.