Lightning strike kills woman in Florida

Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:31:39-04

A mother was killed after being struck by lightning near Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

According to Winter Springs police, the mother was with her child near a park when she was struck.

First responders worked to save the woman's life, but she was declared dead upon arriving at a hospital. The child was also being treated for injuries, but their condition has not been released.

"City staff extends our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the Winter Springs Police Department posted on Facebook.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the U.S. every year. However, the odds of being struck are less than one in a million. The CDC adds that almost 90% of lightning strike victims survive.

