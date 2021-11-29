Livestream captures bald eagles in Florida lay egg

Zookeepers in Florida made a special announcement: their bald eagles have a hatchling.

According to Zoo Miami, the bonded eagles, named Rita and Ron, have been together for more than 10 years.

The zoo said Rita laid her second egg the day after Thanksgiving.

A webcam installed on a unique nest platform captured their precious egg.

"This is extremely exciting for everyone who has invested so much time and effort to provide these majestic birds with a safe and stable nesting area for all the world to see and appreciate without being intrusive," zoo officials said on Facebook.

The platform was built by the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment and Lloyd and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County after a storm destroyed it.

The babies inside the nest fell over 80 feet to the ground, and sadly, one of the chicks did not survive, the zoo said.

The other chick suffered a broken wing, but it was released back into the wild after undergoing rehabilitation.

Zoo Miami has made the live stream available to everyone on their website.