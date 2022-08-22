Los Angeles 7-Eleven looted by 'flash mob'

Los Angeles Police called the storming of a 7-Eleven a “flash mob” looting.”

Police said the incident started with a street takeover as motorists blocked an intersection. They then stormed into the 7-Eleven, grabbing items and stealing everything in sight.

The looters left the store completely ransacked, policed said.

Flash mobbers also attacked employees, police said.

Before police could arrive, the looters were gone

LAPD said, “Flash mobs have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences.”