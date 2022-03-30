Watch
Los Angeles considers ending vaccine verification mandate

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Patrons sit to eat at China Cafe in Los Angeles Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 30, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is scheduled to vote on on whether to end the requirement for many indoor businesses and large outdoor events to verify that customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The motion under consideration Wednesday would make vaccination verifications voluntary at establishments like restaurants, bars, gyms, and personal care businesses.

The measure needs at least 12 votes for it to meet an urgent threshold and go into effect quickly.

The city council held a first vote on the measure last week, which required a unanimous vote for it to pass, but the 13-1 vote wasn't enough, so a second vote is required.

The Associated Press reported that initially, Councilman Mike Bonin said last week that he voted against it over concerns about the spread of new variants of the virus.

Although COVID-19 metrics have been declining in Los Angeles County, public health officials are seeing a spike in cases of the more-infectious BA.2 subvariant, the news outlet reported.

