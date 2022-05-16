Lunar eclipse turned moon blood red over the US sky

The weekend ended for many Americans with a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse could be seen for more than an hour from coast to coast in the U.S. on Sunday night.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is positioned directly in between the Sun and moon. The earth's shadow made the moon appear blood red during totality.

Lunar eclipses happen during the full moon phase. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which generally only casts a shadow over a small portion of the earth, lunar eclipses can be seen anywhere on Earth the moon is visible. Lunar eclipses also don’t require any special glasses or equipment to view.

The next lunar eclipse will occur Nov. 8, 2022, and will be visible in most of the U.S. The next lunar eclipse after that won’t be until March 2025.