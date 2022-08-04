Mall of America on lockdown after 'incident,' videos shared on social media show people fleeing

Security at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, confirmed the mall was on lockdown as they worked with police to gather more information on what was described as an "active incident inside" the mall. The Mall of America described the incident as "isolated," occurring in a "tenant space."

Security advised patrons of the mall to remain in a secure location until the lockdown is lifted.

Bloomington Police were on the scene late Thursday afternoon after videos posted to social media showed people at the mall fleeing to safety, appearing to be confused as to why crowds were running.

The Mall of America replied to one Twitter user writing, "Mall of America is currently under lockdown. Please stay where you are until the lockdown is lifted."

Bloomington Police released a statement on Twitter just before 6 p.m ET writing, "We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information."

Videos shared to social media Thursday showed chaos inside of the mall and near the parking decks as patrons fled, with many looking back in disbelief appearing to be confused as to why crowds were running for exits.



One Twitter user posted this video as they witnessed patrons of the mall running out of emergency exits as they say they witnessed cars of police enter the mall grounds.

People running out emergency doors from @mallofamerica. Police swarming the mall. #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/IQqysLfahq — Jason Ronimous (@jwronimous) August 4, 2022



Mall of America security was initially only able to confirm that an "incident" had occurred and that security was working with Bloomington Police to "gather more information" on the security situation, but the mall was put on lockdown and people were told to exit immediately.

Calls to the Bloomington Police department were not immediately returned.

A Twitter user shared a video showing police carrying rifles in the mall.

Cops with rifles taking position. Mall PA system telling people to take shelter. Meanwhile several people are walking in unaware of what’s happening. #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/u24BxFGJh1 — Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.