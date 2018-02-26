Man rides horse onto freeway and is arrested for possible DUI

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man riding a horse on Saturday was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when he entered the 91 freeway near Long Beach, California.
The California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs division posted pictures of the arrest on Twitter saying "Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic."
So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway...no joke. Rider arrested by CHP for DUI in the greater Long Beach area. Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic. @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA @CNN @FoxNews @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/YdiL54ctvQ— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018
