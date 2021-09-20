Watch
Man who inspired film 'Hotel Rwanda' sentenced to 25 years on terror charges

AP
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in the capital Kigali, Rwanda. A court in Rwanda said Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 that Rusesabagina, who boycotted the announcement after declaring he didn’t expect justice in a trial he called a “sham”, is guilty of terror-related offenses. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 20, 2021
On Monday, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the movie "Hotel Rwanda," was found guilty of terror charges.

According to the Associated Press, Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a high court in Kigali on eight charges, including murder, abduction, and for being a member of a terrorist group.

CNN reported that he, along with 20 other people, were accused of conspiring to launch attacks in 2018 and 2019 in Rwanda, which resulted in the death of at least nine people.

According to the AP, Rusesabagina inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" after he helped saved countless lives during Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

He also received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The AP reported that Rusesabagina's family alleges he was kidnapped and taken against his will to Rwanda to stand trial.

