Map: Migrant caravan forces closure of San Ysidro Port of Entry, San Diego interstates

Zac Self
8:57 AM, Nov 26, 2018

TIJUANA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 22: People waiting to cross the border in vehicles watch as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents conduct a "large-scale operational readiness exercise", which briefly closed the border crossing, on November 22, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN YSIDRO, California — Migrants rushed the border Sunday morning, forcing the closure of the San Ysidro Port of Entry and several San Diego interstates. 

Southbound Interstate 5 and 805 closed at State Route 905, forcing drivers to be rerouted on one of the busiest travel days of the year. 

All north and southbound lanes of the port of entry were also closed to all vehicles and pedestrians, halting traffic. 

Las Americas Premium Outlets was also shut down due to safety and security. 

Check out the map below for more: 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top