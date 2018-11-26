Map: Migrant caravan forces closure of San Ysidro Port of Entry, San Diego interstates

SAN YSIDRO, California — Migrants rushed the border Sunday morning, forcing the closure of the San Ysidro Port of Entry and several San Diego interstates.

Southbound Interstate 5 and 805 closed at State Route 905, forcing drivers to be rerouted on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

All north and southbound lanes of the port of entry were also closed to all vehicles and pedestrians, halting traffic.

Las Americas Premium Outlets was also shut down due to safety and security.

Check out the map below for more: