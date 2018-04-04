Marine helicopter crashes in California and kills 4

Flood Advisory issued April 4 at 2:27AM CDT expiring April 4 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Advisory issued April 4 at 2:08AM CDT expiring April 6 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued April 4 at 2:08AM CDT expiring April 5 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:28PM CDT expiring April 7 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:28PM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:47PM CDT expiring April 17 at 5:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:47PM CDT expiring April 18 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 10:26AM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:21PM CDT in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:18AM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:17AM CDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:43AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale