Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook following Twitter ban

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., discusses the infrastructure bill making its way through congress during a news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 16:15:53-05

Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Facebook one day after being banned from Twitter.

Greene posted a screenshot from Facebook on the social media app GETTR. It says she has been suspended for 24 hours violating the company's "community standards."

In a statement to Business Insider, Facebook did not specify what post caused Greene to be suspended.

"A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies," a spokesperson for the company said.

On Sunday, Greene was banned from Twitter "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

The congresswoman has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 policies, including mask mandates, and vaccines.

Greene called the bans a form of censorship. However, despite her personal accounts being taken down, her official accounts as congresswoman are still up.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
