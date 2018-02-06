Marvel, Stitcher release trailer for 'Wolverine: The Long Night' podcast

Marvel New Media and Stitcher released the first trailer for "Wolverine: The Long Night," Marvel's first-ever scripted podcast.

The 10-episode series is set to air weekly beginning March 12 on Stitcher Premium and will be released across all platforms in the fall.

To view the trailer, click here.

The storyline follows agents Sally Pierce (played by Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they look into a series of murders in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska. The main suspect is Logan (Richard Armitage).

The cast also includes Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Scott Adsit, Bob Balaban and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Also cast in the series are actors Zoe Chao, Chaske Spencer, Jordan Bridges, David Call, Michael J. Burg and Lannon Killea. Chris Gethard, host of the popular “Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People” podcast, also will make a cameo appearance.

The story is written by Ben Percy and directed by Brendan Baker. The series is produced by Marvel's Daniel Fink and Stitcher's Jenny Radelet.

