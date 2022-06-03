McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary, calls to 'congratulate him on his victory'

Businessman David McCormick has conceded to opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. As The Hill reported, McCormick told a crowd later on Friday, “Today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory.”

McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, ended his campaign on Friday evening citing the ongoing statewide recount in Pennsylvania, believing that it would not give his campaign enough votes to make up a deficit. As the Associated Press reported, Oz was leading McCormick by 972 votes out of the 1.34 million that had been counted for the May 17 primary. By Friday evening an official winner had not been declared by most outlets, including the Associated Press.

Dr. Oz was endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The official winner of Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary will go on to face Democrat John Fetterman in a general election and a high-stakes Senate contest. The race outcome could be a determining factor in the future control of a tightly divided chamber.