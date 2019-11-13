Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
McDonald's unveils first seasonal McFlurry since 2012
Posted: 6:37 PM, Nov 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-12 19:37:12-05
McDonald's is rolling out it's first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years.
And the flavor is snickerdoodle.
The fast food chain said it wanted to give customers something special to celebrate the holidays.
The sweet treat combines vanilla soft serve ice cream and crunchy crumbles of sweet cinnamon.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.