We've mentioned several times that you're probably never winning the jackpot.

Turns out, we were right, at least for Friday. The winning numbers were 7, 8, 26, 65 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 4 -- and no ticket matched all of them to walk away with the $444 million jackpot.

So on to the next one Tuesday night, which will be the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. An estimated $475 million ($307 million cash) awaits.

Your chances of winning? 1 in 302,575,350. We know those odds won't deter you -- so here's how many castles and Ferraris you can buy if you were a half- billionaire.

Other winners

Even with no jackpot winner, there were some prizes in Friday night's drawing . Two tickets sold in New Jersey and New York matched the five white balls for the game's second prize of $1 million.

And 38 others matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000.