Members of Haitian Special Olympics delegation reported missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the disappearance of several Haiti's Special Olympics delegation members after they checked into their hotel room Monday and were not seen again.

Atione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18, are connected with the group's soccer team.

Special Olympics officials said five of the group are not athletes and do not have a disability. The sixth has an intellectual disability, per a report.

Osceola County deputies say the group was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. All six men left behind their personal belongings.

Authorities have said they don't believe the health and safety of the group are at risk, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the missing delegation members is encouraged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

