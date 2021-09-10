Watch
Memorials, tributes planned for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Stefan Jeremiah/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo tribute in Light, two vertical columns of light representing the fallen towers of the World Trade Center shine against the lower Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, seen from Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 17:38:53-04

People across the United States and the world will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when nineteen hijackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Family members of the 9/11 victims will gather at the Memorial Plaza in New York City Saturday morning to read the names of those who died in the attack. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The annual Flight 93 Memorial Observance Ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. Passengers and crew are credited with thwarting an attack on the U.S. Capitol by trying to take control of the plane from the hijackers.

The names of those killed in the crash will be read at 10:03 a.m., which is when the plane crashed in the empty Pennsylvania field.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 Memorial at 12:35 p.m.

At sundown, the annual World Trade Center “Tribute in Light” will illuminate the New York City sky.

All events will be live-streamed.

