Metal detectors being installed in school district where police say student shot teacher

A Virginia school district plans to install metal detectors at all of its schools in response to a student allegedly shooting a teacher.

School officials announced Thursday that they secured the funding for 90 metal detectors.

The announcement was made hours before school officials told parents during a Town Hall that at least one administrator was notified that a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School may have a gun.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said a search of the boy's backpack was conducted, but nothing was found.

Teacher Abby Zwerner was shot later that day. She suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and upper chest. Police have said the shooting was intentional.

The superintendent said the district would be looking into other security measures to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen in the future. He wants staff to explore the idea of students using clear backpacks.

Classes at Richneck Elementary continue to be closed through next week. Parker said he will notify parents when the school will reopen.