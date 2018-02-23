MetLife, Enterprise and Hertz among companies cutting ties with the NRA

Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 1:45PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 14 at 1:12PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 14 at 5:15PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 15 at 9:30PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Areal Flood Warning issued February 23 at 12:04PM CST expiring February 23 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lake, Obion
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 12:01PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 11:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:40AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:21AM CST expiring March 2 at 12:55PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:02AM CST expiring February 26 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 28 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 23 at 8:06PM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 27 at 9:25AM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:18AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:18AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:09AM CST expiring February 27 at 4:48AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:09AM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:07AM CST expiring February 25 at 7:40AM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 10:04AM CST expiring February 25 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:08AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:07PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:08AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:07PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 8:44AM CST expiring February 27 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Ohio
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:33AM CST expiring February 23 at 7:33PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:31AM CST expiring February 23 at 7:31PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:31AM CST expiring February 23 at 7:31PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:27AM CST expiring February 24 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Montgomery
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:25AM CST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Bourbon
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 13 at 5:15AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:57PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:50AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
There was a wave of car rental outfits. Enterprise Holdings, which runs the Enterprise, Alamo and National car rental groups, announced that it will end the discount deal it has with the NRA on March 26.
On Friday, car rental company Hertz said in a tweet that it's also ending its NRA rental car discount program.
The NRA was advertising a Hertz partnership on its "member benefits" page as recently as Friday morning, but that notice disappeared by the afternoon.
Avis and Budget, which are owned by the same company, were also listed as discount providers on NRA's website Friday. But when reached for comment, Avis Budget Group told CNNMoney that it too was ending its partnership with the organization.
"Effective March 26, our brands will no longer provide the NRA member discount," an Avis Budget Group spokesperson said via email.
More big names are following suit.
Insurance giant MetLife said in a tweet Friday that it's end its discount program for NRA members.
Symantec, which makes the Norton anti-virus software and owns the identity theft protection company LifeLock, said Friday that it is severing ties with the NRA. And SimpliSafe, which sells home security systems, said the same.
None of the companies gave details about why or when they decided to cut ties with the NRA, but the news comes as the hashtag #BoycottNRA has circulated widely on social media.
After a mass shooting at a Florida high school last week left 17 people dead, survivors of the massacre have protested for stronger gun laws.
Some of those survivors confronted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Loesch blamed a flawed system for letting people who shouldn't be able to buy guns slip through the cracks.
Two other companies -- the insurer Chubb and Wyndham Hotel Group -- confirmed to CNNMoney Friday that they've recently ended partnerships with the NRA. However, those decisions were made prior to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week.
Chubb said in a statement that it "provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program" three months ago.
The NRA Carry Guard program offers coverage for certain costs associated with gun-related accidents or incidents in which the gun owner claims they lawfully acted in self defense.
Lockton, another insurance firm, continues to underwrite policies for the NRA Carry Guard program, according to the NRA's website. Lockton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wyndham Hotel Group said in a statement that it "ended our relationship with the NRA late last year."
--CNN's Julia Horowitz, Emanuella Grinberg and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.