Michigan school district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings

DETROIT — Two $100 million lawsuits were filed against the Oxford school district and several employees after the deadly shooting last week.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger had filed the lawsuits on behalf of a student shot in the neck and her sister, who was with her when she was shot.

According to the Associated Press, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz filed on behalf of their daughters, Riley and Bella.

They’re the first known civil suits filed in connection with the shooting.

Named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers, and a staff member.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 and left four students dead and six students and a teacher injured.

The suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, terrorism, and more.

James and Jennifer Crumbley's parents were later charged with involuntary manslaughter and arrested.