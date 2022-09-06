Watch Now
More prescriptions being filled away from pharmacies

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2020, file photo, a Walgreens sign is displayed outside the store in Wheeling, Ill. Walgreens will hike starting pay to $15 an hour beginning in October, as employers across the United States continue boosting wages to attract workers. The drugstore chain said Tuesday, Aug. 31, 202, that the wage hike will take effect in phases and be completed by November 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 14:26:33-04

The next person who fills your prescription might not be a person at all.

Walgreens recently opened its fourth microfulfillment center since last year. Prescriptions are filled at a warehouse using automation, then brought to the pharmacy for you to pick up.

“So this is really one way to use less inventory to achieve the same service level,” said Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management and business analytics at Johns Hopkins University.

He said microfulfillment centers not only help ease supply chain issues, but also labor shortages. He said the pharmacy industry has been moving toward automation for a while, but COVID-19 accelerated it.

“They have an infrastructure that and a lot of things have been digitalized in the past few decades, so is really ripe for changes,” Dai said.

COVID-19 also has pharmacists doing things other than filling prescriptions. Dai said this shift frees up pharmacists to do more of those things for you.

Walgreens said it currently fills about 20 percent of prescriptions at microfulfillment centers. It hopes to eventually get to half. Dai said it's likely more pharmacies will follow.

