More remains found at Lake Mead near Las Vegas

A second set of human remains were found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday.
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:39:47-04

LAS VEGAS — A second set of human remains were found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday.

Lindsey and Lynette Melvin reportedly took the following photos of these remains that were found shortly after the barrel containing skeletal remains.

According to a Boulder City press release, National Park Service rangers discovered skeletal remains after receiving a witness report.

Rangers report the remains were found around 2 p.m.

This discovery was made after human remains were initially found at Lake Mead.

Additional details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.

This story was first reported by Bronson Christian at KTNV in Las Vegas.

