Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Multiple Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE amid scrutiny

Stock market futures tumble as stimulus bill hits roadblock in Congress
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bebeto Matthews/AP
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Stock market futures tumble as stimulus bill hits roadblock in Congress
Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 19:39:54-04

Five Chinese state-owned companies listed by the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have now agreed to all voluntarily delist after an audit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As Reuters reported, the companies came under major scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator and announced on Friday that they would remove themselves from the stock exchange.

As the Wall Street Journalist reported, the companies included PetroChina, China Petroleum & Chemical, Aluminum Corp. of China, and China Life Insurance Co. who, according to the audit, had very low trading volumes.

The Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shared from the NYSE. Regulators in Beijing and Washington are said to be at odds over current U.S. audit requirements.

Statements from the state-owned companies announcing their intention to delist came in quick succession, Bloomberg reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap