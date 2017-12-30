Gunman dead after shooting multiple people at business in Long Beach, California

Cloudy
LONG BEACH, California — The person responsible for shooting a number of people inside a Long Beach business on Friday afternoon is dead.
There are multiple casualties, according to the L.A. Times.
There is video that shows people running from an unmarked building. They were shouting about the incident happening inside the law office building.
Long Beach is close to Los Angeles.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
Shooting in the building across the street from my workplace..... not sure how many were killed or injured yet pic.twitter.com/K9zR9Smbhd— SoulxFetcha 🤫 (@SFetcha) December 29, 2017
