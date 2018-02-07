Nancy Pelosi has been speaking on the House floor for 5 hours. Watch her marathon speech here.

Alex Hider
2:16 PM, Feb 7, 2018
BOCA RATON, FL - JANUARY 25: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a tax town hall discussion at Florida Atlantic University on January 25, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) took the microphone on the House floor at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. As of 3 p.m., she's still speaking.

Pelosi's speech has been critical of a bipartisan spending bill that has been agreed upon in the Senate. The bill would fund the government for two years. The bill would also raise the debt ceiling but would not directly address immigration or a deal on DACA.

Pelosi has been adamant that a long-term spending deal should include a deal to protect Dreamers and other immigration reforms.

