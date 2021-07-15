Watch
Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sells out hours after being launched

Ted Shaffrey/AP
A Naomi Osaka Barbie doll is seen on a tennis court in Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday, July 12, 2021. Barbie launched the doll in the likeness of the world's highest-paid female athlete based on Osaka's outfit at the 2020 Australian Open. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Mattel has sold out of the Naomi Osaka role model Barbie hours after it was launched.

According to CNN and USA Today, the four-time Grand Slam tennis champion doll came equipped with a visor, tennis racket, tennis ball, sweatband, dress, shoes, and doll stand.

"I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything," Osaka said Monday in a tweet to announce the collaboration.

The dress the doll is wearing is the same outfit Osaka donned at the Australian Open in 2020.

The doll, which sold for $30, was out of stock online.

Osaka, who's an advocate for mental health awareness, withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon in June to prioritize her mental health.

The 23-year-old is set to represent Japan at this year's Olympics.

This isn't the first collaboration between Mattel and Osaka. In 2019, they partnered for the Barbie Shero doll.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
