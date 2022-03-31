Watch
NASA captures intense solar flare erupting from the sun

CNN Newsource
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 31, 2022
NASA says they captured a massive solar flare erupting from the sun.

In a blog post, the space agency said the solar flare occurred Wednesday, peaking at 1:35 p.m. EST.

The incredible moment was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which is always watching the sun.

The burst was powerful enough to cause a short-wave radio blackout in some areas.

Some airplane pilots, boat captains, and ham radio operators may have noticed the disturbance.

Nasa classified the event as an x-class flare.

More powerful solar flares can pose dangers to satellites, power lines, and even astronauts in space.

