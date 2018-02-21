New sealed filing in Manafort and Gates case

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 1:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 1:18PM CST expiring February 22 at 1:18PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Oldham
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Paul Manafort and Rick Gates' case has added a new criminal charge or charges as of Wednesday, though whether the action is additional grand-jury approved indictments or indicates a coming a plea agreement remains a mystery.
A record-keeping book in the federal courthouse in Washington included a new sealed filing in Manafort and Gates' case, which was opened in late October when the former Trump campaign advisers pleaded not guilty to money laundering and failure to properly disclose their foreign lobbying work. The filing contained no additional information.
The filing could indicate additional indictments in the case, or it could be a type of charge called a criminal information, which would indicate an agreement between prosecutors and a defendant.
Prosecutors on Manafort's case said on Friday they found evidence of bank fraud and related conspiracies, for which Manafort had not been charged.
CNN has also reported that Gates has spoken to prosecutors about his case and has been negotiating a plea deal for more than a month. It's still unclear this week whether he is closer to finalizing an agreement. Both Manafort and Gates maintain their not guilty pleas.
A European lawyer who worked with Gates and Manafort years ago pleaded guilty Tuesday to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators about his interactions with Gates and an unnamed Ukrainian.
Gates at courthouse
Gates visited the federal courthouse just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to file paperwork in the clerk's office.
Gates' trial team is awaiting a judge's approval to exit the case, and defense lawyer Tom Green has been negotiating with prosecutors for a possible plea. The judge on his case has set a deadline for 5 p.m. for him to say what he'd like to do about his attorneys.