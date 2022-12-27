Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

New York community comes together to help neighbor get to the hospital

Winter Weather New York
Craig Ruttle/AP
A snow covered street is viewed from a residence in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Winter Weather New York
Posted at 9:43 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 10:43:21-05

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — A Getzville, New York, neighborhood came together Monday morning in an effort to help get a neighbor to the hospital.

The Getzville Fire Company said a resident of Forestview Drive had a medical emergency and needed to get to the hospital immediately. Still, the entire street was impassable due to snow.

That's when neighbors jumped into action.

The fire company said as volunteer firefighters provided aid to the individual, neighbors came outside with snowblowers and shovels and could clear a path to an ambulance waiting at the end of the street.

The individual was then carried in a sled to the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Anthony Reyes at WKBW first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap