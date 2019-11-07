CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y.— Police in the City of Tonawanda say a man has been charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after they say he spiked coffee and food of his family members with laxatives and Epsom salts.
Authorities say 34-year-old Andrew Ditch spiked the food and put laxatives in the coffee machine of his family members last month.
Ditch is charged with the following:
- 2 counts of attempted assault (E Felony)
- Aggravated criminal contempt/violation of order of protection (D felony)
- 2 counts of criminal tampering 3rd
- Disobeying an order of protection
According to police, family members were complaining about nausea along with abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Ditch's bail is set at $5,000 and is expected back in court Friday.