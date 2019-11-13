Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Newly launched Disney Plus includes 'outdated cultural depictions' warning before some programs

Posted: 4:40 PM, Nov 13, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-13 17:40:10-05
items.[0].image.alt
Newly launched Disney Plus includes 'outdated cultural depictions' warning before some programs

Disney Plus launched this week with 10 million subscribers that can access a wide range of both new Disney content as well as older programs that date back to the 1920s.

Given that Disney is dipping into content from the segregation era, Disney has tagged some older movies and shows with a tag that says the content "may contain outdated cultural depictions."

According to posts on social media, classic Disney programs such as Dumbo, Steamboat Willie and other programs contained the warning.

The response on social media has been mixed.

I should also note that Pocahontas does NOT have this disclaimer. pic.twitter.com/tVtbmE8MGv

— The Dogmatic Director (@DogmaDirector) November 13, 2019

"This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions."

Kudos to @Disney / @disneyplus . This is absolutely the correct approach. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RgQ1svjNuu

— Andrew Eisen (@AndrewEisen) November 13, 2019

Disney has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-BROKEN-Docuseries.jpg

Broken

Start watching now