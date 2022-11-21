NMSU basketball player shot ahead of rivalry game with UNM

A member of the New Mexico State University men's basketball team was shot early Saturday morning.

Police say Brandon Travis, 19, conspired with a 17-year-old girl to lure Mike Peake, 21, to the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque. Travis reportedly planned to assault Peake in an act of revenge. They had apparently fought in the past.

Police said when the Aggies player arrived at the UNM campus, he got into an altercation with Travis.

According to KOB-TV in Albuquerque, an affidavit says Travis pointed a gun at the basketball player's face. As Peake tried to run away, he reportedly fired back at Travis, killing him.

Peake suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to KOB-TV.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy.

NMSU, based in Las Cruces, was in Albuquerque to play UNM on Saturday night. About 15,000 fans were expected to show up to the rivalry game, which was canceled. No members of the UNM basketball team were implicated in the incident.