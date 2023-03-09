Norfolk Southern train derails hours before congressional hearing

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, approximately 30 cars derailed in the White Plains area around 6:45 a.m.

No injuries or chemical leaks were reported.

The derailment happened hours Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before lawmakers to answer questions about the incident in East Palestine, Ohio. A train derailment and chemical derailment on Feb. 3 have left many residents worried about their health.

In his opening statement, Shaw apologized for the crash in East Palestine.

"I want to state again how deeply sorry we are for the impact of this derailment on East Palestine, surrounding communities and all of the people who have been affected," Shaw said in prepared remarks. "We are making progress in the recovery and know our work is not yet done. On behalf of the more than 19,700 hard-working employees of Norfolk Southern, I pledge that we won't be finished until we make it right."

Shaw also pledged to improve safety to prevent derailments like those in Ohio and Alabama.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were more than 1,000 train derailments in 2022.