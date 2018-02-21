Officer killed trying to protect woman in Maryland, shooting suspect dead

Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Oldham
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:28AM CST expiring February 21 at 2:18PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Officer killed trying to protect woman in Maryland, shooting suspect dead
(WMAR) - A police officer in Prince George's County was shot and killed while trying to protect a woman in a domestic situation on Wednesday
The ABC station in D.C. reported that a woman called police saying that her husband had shot a police officer. When officers responded, the woman gave the description of the car her husband was driving, which led police on a chase.
During the chase, it is reported that the suspect shot at police, who returned fire.
Prince George’s County Police announced on Twitter that the officer had died.
With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers.