Official: Crash, "likely" due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama

Gerald Herbert/AP
A flooded neighborhood is seen after Tropical Storm Claudette passed through in Slidell, La., Saturday, June 19, 2021. The National Hurricane Center declared Claudette organized enough to qualify as a named storm early Saturday, well after the storm's center of circulation had come ashore southwest of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 11:54:01-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Tropical Depression Claudette has claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern U.S., causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

Ten people, including nine children, were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock, who said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads.

Multiple people were also injured. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their house Saturday just outside the Tuscaloosa city limits, Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit told The Tuscaloosa News.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of northern Alabama and Georgia. A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday in North Carolina.

