Officials: Arizona woman survives 18 hours in canal

YUMA, Ariz. — Arizona law enforcement officials say a woman got stuck for 18 hours after jumping into a canal near Yuma to save her pup.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said on June 9, at approximately noon, they received a call from a train conductor who spotted a woman and a dog in a canal.

Deputies said they got the dog out, but the strap they used to get the woman out broke before she was entirely out of the canal.

Officials said one of the deputies used his K9 long leash to create a loop, lassoing around the woman to pull her to safety.

The Wellton Police Department also assisted in the rescue.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman said she was letting her dog run around the desert but didn't realize a canal was nearby.

After the dog fell in, the woman said she went into the canal to rescue him but could not get out.

The woman said she went into the water on June 7 at around 6:30 p.m.

Both law enforcement agencies shared the rescue on their Facebook pages.

Officials said she and her pup are expected to make a full recovery.