Ohio woman calls 911 after getting stuck upside down in gym

An Ohio woman had to call 911 when the inversion table she was hanging from in a gym became stuck.

Christine Faulds was in the gym at 3 a.m. She told CNN there was only one other person in the gym. That person, she said, was in another part of the gym lifting weights.

“It was just so much pressure on my head,” she told CNN.

She posted the experience on TikTok.

“People are saying why would you post that, so embarrassing, but I’m like sometimes you got to laugh at yourself and move on,” she told CNN.

While some people use inversion tables to treat back pain, the Cleveland Clinic said research is mixed on whether they work.

“Some studies have found it can provide relief for some patients, but others haven’t found any benefit,” wrote Dr. Haren Bodepudi, a pain management specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Bodepudi recommends those using inversion tables start out using them for 30-45 seconds at a time, working their way up to five minutes. Faulds said she was stuck for at least 12 minutes.

Faulds said she would only do an inversion table again when there is a friend nearby.